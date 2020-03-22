The Dallas Police Department needs the public's help in finding Brittany Fagan, described as a 34-year-old black woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was last seen walking on Saturday around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Penguin Drive. She was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, shorts and tennis shoes. Police say Fagan is about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Police believe she may be a danger to herself.

If anyone knows where Fagan is, please call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

