The Dallas Police Department is looking for missing person Jasiah Adams. Adams was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. on foot in the 1800 block of Sedona Lane near Loop 12 and Marvin D. Love Freeway.

Police say he may be a danger to himself and others.

Adams is described as a black 21-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 270 pounds. He is about 6’8” tall and weighs about 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black basketball shorts and black Boss sandals with white lettering, police said.

Anyone who may know Adams' whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.

