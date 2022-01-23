Dallas police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

DALLAS — A search is underway in Dallas for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning, police said.
Police said Ashton Griffin was last seen on foot around 10:30 a.m. at 414 West Louisiana Avenue, which is near West Illinois Avenue and Interstate 35E.
Griffin is described as a Black male around 4 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last ween wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Police said he "may be in need of assistance."
Anyone who has information on the boy's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the police department at 214-671-4268.