Dallas police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

DALLAS — A search is underway in Dallas for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning, police said.

Police said Ashton Griffin was last seen on foot around 10:30 a.m. at 414 West Louisiana Avenue, which is near West Illinois Avenue and Interstate 35E.

Griffin is described as a Black male around 4 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last ween wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Police said he "may be in need of assistance."