Dallas police searching for missing 83-year-old man

Police say Jesse Jackson was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 9900 block of Walnut Street.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 83-year-old man Saturday.

Police say Jesse Jackson was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 9900 block of Walnut Street. He’s described as a Black man standing at 5’5” and weighing 150 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black T-shirt and a black jacket.

Police are concerned over Jackson’s whereabouts because he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.