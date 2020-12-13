Dallas police searching for missing 83-year-old man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 83-year-old man Saturday.
Police say Jesse Jackson was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 9900 block of Walnut Street. He’s described as a Black man standing at 5’5” and weighing 150 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black T-shirt and a black jacket.
Police are concerned over Jackson’s whereabouts because he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
If you locate Jackson, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.