DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old man.

Authorities say Larry Asbury, 82, was last seen around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 6800 Churchhill Way and 12300 Hillcrest Road.

Police say Asbury was driving a 2018 Lexus NX SUV with Texas license plate KJS7287.

Asbury is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark jeans and black shoes, police say.

Anyone with information on Asbury’s whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-4268.