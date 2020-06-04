Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a 73-year-old woman who was last seen early in the afternoon Sunday.

Choi Soon was wearing a pink sweater and a pair of pants and shoes when she was last seen around noon walking on the 3500 block of Misty Meadow Drive, according to police.

She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be confused and in need of help.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or 214-671-4268 immediately.