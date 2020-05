Anyone with any information is asked to immediately call 911 or 214-671-4268.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for Darrel Curlee, a 73-year-old man who was last seen around midnight Monday.

Curlee was walking on the 1800 block of North Corinth Street at the time and wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Curlee is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

