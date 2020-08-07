Dallas police searching for missing 63-year-old man

Peter Ray Granger was last seen walking in the 1500 block of Compton Street.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 63-year-old man last seen Monday around 6:45 p.m.

Peter Ray Granger was last seen walking in the 1500 block of Compton Street. He is bald, has brown eyes, stands 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 216 pounds, police said. He may be confused and require assistance, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, police said.

If you know anything about Granger's whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.