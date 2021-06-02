Dallas police searching for missing 37-year-old man

x
Police said 37-year-old Eric Allgood was last heard from by phone around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of S. Marsalis Avenue.
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a critical missing man Saturday.

Police said 37-year-old Eric Allgood was last heard from by phone around 9:45 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Marsalis Avenue.

Allgood is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police said Allgood drives a red Cadillac CTS with Georgia license plate number DPM816.

Police are concerned over Allgood’s whereabouts because he may be a danger to himself and possibly others.

If you see Allgood, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

