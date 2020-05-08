Dallas police searching for man missing since July 31

Luis Castillo was last seen on foot around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Davis Street on Friday, July 31, police said.

Dallas police are looking for a man who went missing July 31.

Police described Castillo as a 35-year-old white man, standing 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a blue button-up work shirt and blue pants. Police said he may be a danger to himself and others.