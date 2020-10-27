Dallas police searching for critically missing 91-year-old woman

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 91-year-old woman.

Lurlene Terrell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday on the 8600 block of Hanford Drive.

Terrell is Black and has white hair and brown eyes, police said. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Police believe she may be in need of assistance, particularly due to her age.