Dallas police searching for critically missing 91-year-old woman

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 91-year-old woman.
Lurlene Terrell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday on the 8600 block of Hanford Drive.
Terrell is Black and has white hair and brown eyes, police said. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.
Police believe she may be in need of assistance, particularly due to her age.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.