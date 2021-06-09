Dallas police searching for critically missing 85-year-old woman

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing 85-year-old woman.
Alice Procter was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 14000 block of Montfort Drive. She was in a red 2017 Nissan Sentra at the time, with Texas license plate CMK 9256, and was wearing a t-shirt and Lululemon leggings.
Procter is 5 feet tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. Police believe she may be confused and need help.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the police at 214-671-4268.