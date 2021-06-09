Dallas police searching for critically missing 85-year-old woman

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the police at 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing 85-year-old woman.

Alice Procter was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 14000 block of Montfort Drive. She was in a red 2017 Nissan Sentra at the time, with Texas license plate CMK 9256, and was wearing a t-shirt and Lululemon leggings.

Procter is 5 feet tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. Police believe she may be confused and need help.