The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help to find 79-year-old Dorothy O'Neal.

O'Neal was last seen wearing a black turban, blue jean dress, blue jacket and black converse shoes on the 2500 block of Carpenter Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m.

She was on foot, officials with Dallas police said.

She may be confused and in need of help, police said. She is described as an elderly black woman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.