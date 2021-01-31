Dallas police searching for critically missing 71-year-old man

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing 71-year-old man, officials said Sunday.

The man, Ramiro Ybarra, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday walking on the 1700 block of Engle Avenue. He was wearing a black beanie hat, blue jacket, blue pants, combat boots and a string with a key around his neck, according to police.

Ybarra is bald and has brown eyes. He weighs around 135 pounds and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police believe he may be disoriented and need help.