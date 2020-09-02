Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for Alee Arnold, Jr.

The 69-year-old was last seen Sunday morning around 4 a.m., Dallas police said.

He was walking on the 7900 block of Ivory Lane in Dallas at the time and was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jean shorts and white shoes, according to police.

Police believe he may be in need of medical attention and describe him as a critically missing person.

Arnold is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has black and gray hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

