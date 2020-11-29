Dallas police searching for critically missing 67-year-old woman

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the police department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

Dallas police are searching for a 67-year-old woman whom they describe as "critical missing person."

Joann Briggs was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday walking on the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane. She was wearing a floral nightgown and blue socks at the time, police said.

The 67-year-old is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 110 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall, police said.

Police believe she may be disoriented and in need of help.