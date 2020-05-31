Dallas police searching for critically missing 64-year-old woman

Anyone with any information should call authorities at 911 or 214-671-4268.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for Addie Carroll, a 64-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Carroll was last seen around 5 p.m. walking on the 1500 block of Meadow Heath Lane, police said. She was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants and a pair of black, white, gold and maroon Nike shoes.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 105 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Police say she may be confused and need help.

Anyone with any information should call authorities at 911 or 214-671-4268.