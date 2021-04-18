Dallas police searching for critically missing 61-year-old man

Anyone with any potential information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the police department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing 61-year-old man, officials said.

John Kahu was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday walking without shoes on the 17800 block of Vail Street. Police believe he may be confused and need help.

He was wearing a black jacket, a white and green striped shirt and black pants at the time, police said.

Kahu is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes.