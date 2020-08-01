Dallas police are asking for the public's help to find a critically missing man.

David Liscano, 35, was last seen just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. He was on the 2300 block of Walnut Hill Lane wearing a black peacoat and cream colored pants.

Police believe he may be a danger to himself.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or police at 214-671-4268.

