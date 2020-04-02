Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for Hayden Prewit Williams, a 27-year-old they describe as being critically missing.

Police said Williams was last seen on Monday around 6:30 p.m. driving a gold-colored 2009 Chevy Tahoe pick-up truck with license plate HGK6498.

He was on the 1500 block of Berry Trail in Far North Dallas and wearing a black hat, black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans at the time, police said.

Williams is about 6 feet tall, weighs around 125 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes, according to police.

Police believe he could be a danger to himself or others.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

