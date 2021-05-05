Dallas police searching for critically missing 27-year-old man

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search a critically missing 27-year-old man.

Police say Jose Steven Dominguez was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday walking on the 2000 block of Hillburn Drive.

Dominguez is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 127 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black pants and no shirt when he was seen last.