Dallas police searching for critically missing 27-year-old man

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search a critically missing 27-year-old man.
Police say Jose Steven Dominguez was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday walking on the 2000 block of Hillburn Drive.
Dominguez is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 127 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black pants and no shirt when he was seen last.
Police believe he may be a danger to himself and are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or 214-671-4268.