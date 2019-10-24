The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public to help in the search for 25-year-old Richard Colby Wayne Townsend.

He was last around 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of Medical District Drive driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, police said. The car has license plate KWV-2624.

Police describe him as possibly being a danger to himself or others and in need of assistance. He has brown hair, green eyes, weighs about 280 pounds and is 6 foot 5 inches.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black shorts and flip-flops, police said.

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.