Dallas police searching for critically missing 21-year-old

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing 21-year-old who was last seen Sunday morning.

Javier Ruiz Martinez was seen around 10:15 a.m. walking down the 4600 block of St. Francis Ave

Police believe he may be confused and need help.

Martinez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing black boots, black shorts and a grey polo with a black collar and sleeves.