Dallas police are asking the public to help them find a critically missing 16-year-old.

Torian Jones was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 7500 block of South Westmoreland Road wearing a red sweatshirt, white pants and a black backpack, police said.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 188 pounds and has black skin and hair with brown eyes.

Police believe he may be a danger to himself.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

