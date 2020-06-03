Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing 11-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy.

Destiny Palacio, 11, and Christopher Palacio, 13, were last seen on Thursday around 7 p.m. walking on the 5100 block of Valley Verde Lane, according to police.

Police believe Destiny may be a danger to herself or others.

She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with white letters, black leggings and hot pink shoes at the time, while Christopher had on a light blue polo, khaki pants and black Nike shoes, police said.

Destiny is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Christopher is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information should immediately call police at 911 or 214-671-4268.