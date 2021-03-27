Dallas police searching for critical missing 85-year-old man

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old man Friday.
Police said Maurice Collins was last seen walking in the 1200 block of East Redbird Lane around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Collins is described as a Black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6’0” and weighs about 138 pounds, police said.
He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue sweatpants and sandals.
Police are concerned because Collins may be confused and may need assistance.
If see Collins or know of his location, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.