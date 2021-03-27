Dallas police searching for critical missing 85-year-old man

Police said Maurice Collins was last seen walking in the 1200 block of East Redbird Lane around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old man Friday.

Collins is described as a Black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6’0” and weighs about 138 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue sweatpants and sandals.

Police are concerned because Collins may be confused and may need assistance.