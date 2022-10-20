Dallas police searching for critical missing 72-year-old man

According to police, Leonard Ray Rhodes was last seen walking around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 4500 block of S. Lancaster Road in Dallas.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 72-year-old man Thursday.

Police are concerned over Rhodes’ location because he may be confused and in need of help.

Rhodes is described as a Black man standing at 5’7”, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last wearing a veteran’s hat, green coat, gray sweatpants and black shoes.