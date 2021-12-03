Dallas police searching for critical missing 28-year-old man

Otis Stewart, 28, was last seen around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of St. Frances Ave., police said.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 28-year-old man.

Police said Otis Stewart was last seen on foot in the 2300 block of St. Frances Ave. around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police are concerned about Stewart’s whereabouts because they say he may be a danger to himself or to others.

Stewart is described as a Black man standing at 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants with white stripes and white tennis shoes.