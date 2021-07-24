Dallas police searching for critical missing 21-year-old man

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days.
According to the report, Javier Ruiz Martinez was last seen on foot in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Police describe Martinez as a 21-year-old Latin man, standing at 5'05" and weighing about 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Martinez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and sandals. Police are concerned over his whereabouts because he may be confused and in need of assistance.
If you see or know of Martinez's location, you're asked to call 911 or the Dallas at 214-671-4268. Refer to case number 131728-2021.