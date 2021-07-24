Dallas police searching for critical missing 21-year-old man

According to the report, Javier Ruiz Martinez was last seen on foot in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days.

According to the report, Javier Ruiz Martinez was last seen on foot in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

Police describe Martinez as a 21-year-old Latin man, standing at 5'05" and weighing about 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Martinez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and sandals. Police are concerned over his whereabouts because he may be confused and in need of assistance.