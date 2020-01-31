DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a security officer Saturday night.

Authorities say security officer Max King was shot several times around 10:30 p.m. at Little World Convenience Store near the 4600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.

King was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Detectives say the suspected shooter was wearing a pink hoodie and a backpack and left the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Det. Michael Yeric at 214-671-3677 or at michael.yeric@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 016862-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading up to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

