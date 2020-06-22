Dallas police looking for suspect who fired gun at officers from group of 40 speeding cars

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a suspect who shot at an officer's squad car overnight.
At 12:36 a.m. Monday, Dallas police officers on a special assignment for racers and speeders arrived near S Lamar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue to find about 40 cars driving "erratically and speeding."
When officers activated their emergency equipment, the vehicles drove away from the area.
As the officers followed the group of cars southbound on S Lamar Street, an unknown suspect shot a single round and hit one of the marked squad cars.
No officers were injured. The suspect has not been located.
The Special Investigations Unit encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Christine Ramirez at 214-671-3668 or via email at christine.ramirez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #109200-2020.
