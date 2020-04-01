DALLAS — Dallas police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Authorities say officers responded to a shooting call around 11:50 p.m. near the 9907 block of Rhoda Lane.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Ivan Antonio Zarraga Martinez in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Martinez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, detectives say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Erica King at 214-671-3684 or at erica.king@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 260823-2019.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information leading up to an arrest or indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: