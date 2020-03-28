Dallas police are asking for help from the public with a homicide investigation.

Authorities say a person was shot around 7 p.m. Friday in a business parking lot near 4215 S. Lamar Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim leaning against the driver’s side of a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the victim’s name will not be released until the medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.

The shooting suspect was seen leaving in a silver minivan, but investigators did not release any other descriptions.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or via email at jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 058009-2020.

Crime Stoppers will also offer up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

