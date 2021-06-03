x
Dallas police search for missing 82-year-old man last seen Friday

Kenneth Melston was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of N. Central Expressway.
Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding 82-year-old Kenneth Melston.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in their search for a critical missing 82-year-old man. 

Officials said Kenneth Melston was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of N. Central Expressway. Authorities said he may be confused and in need of assistance. 

Police describe Melston as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 220 and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a tan jacket. 

Officials said Melston is possibly driving a 2010 red Kia Soul with Texas license plate No. BY8N383. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.     

