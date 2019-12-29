DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman.

Daphne Sinclair, 70, was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Main Street and South Harwood Street, police say.

She was last seen wearing a green har and blue coat, according to officials.

Sinclair is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 lbs, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Authorities say Sinclair may be confused and in need of assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact police at 214-671-4268.

More on WFAA: