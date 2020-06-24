Dallas police search for critical missing man

Authorities say Pedro Palacio was last seen walking around 8 p.m. Thursday near the 9400 block of Rustown Drive.

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing 32-year-old man.

Authorities say Pedro Palacio was last seen walking around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the 9400 block of Rustown Drive.

Palacio was wearing a gray sweater with a black T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes with the number 23 engraved on them.

He is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Dallas police say Palacio tried to hurt himself before he went missing and could be a danger to himself and others.

Anyone with information regarding Palacio’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.