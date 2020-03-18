Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 84-year-old man.

Authorities say Deedale Tankersley was last seen around 5:30 a.m on March 15 near the 2400 block of Moffatt Avenue. Police say Tankersley may be in need of medical attention.

Tankersley is described as being 6 feet tall with gray eyes, gray hair and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige or brown button-down shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.

Anyone with information on Tankersley's is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

