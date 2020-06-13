Dallas police search for critical missing 27-year-old man

Authorities say Mateo Vargas-Sanchez was last seen Saturday morning in Dallas.

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 27-year-old man.

Authorities say Mateo Vargas-Sanchez, 27, was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday walking near the 10300 block of Nantucket Village Court. Police say he may be a danger to himself.

Sanchez is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 200 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, a full beard, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sanchez is asked to call 911.