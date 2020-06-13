Dallas police search for critical missing 27-year-old man

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 27-year-old man.
Authorities say Mateo Vargas-Sanchez, 27, was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday walking near the 10300 block of Nantucket Village Court. Police say he may be a danger to himself.
Sanchez is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 200 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, a full beard, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sanchez is asked to call 911.
More on WFAA:
- Eight people shot in bar parking lot; SAPD seeking man who opened fire with long rifle
- COVID-19 hospitalizations trending upward this week, doctors closely monitoring
- Texas group homes struggling with operation costs amid coronavirus pandemic
- HFD: Bar 5015 explosion was intentional; cause still under investigation