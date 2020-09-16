Dallas police looking for suspects who attacked victim with tire iron in motel room

One of the suspects hit the victim with a tire iron. After taking property from the victim, the two suspects then drove away in a black SUV, according to police.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding robbery suspects who attacked someone in a motel room.

On Sept. 10 around 11:30 p.m., Dallas police say two suspects pushed their way into the victim's Super 8 motel room at 8901 E. R.L. Thornton Freeway.

One of the suspects hit the victim with a tire iron causing multiple lacerations. After taking property from the victim, the two suspects drove away in a black SUV, according to Dallas police.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, Dallas police ask them to contact Detective J. Conklin at 214-671-3584 or by email at joshua.conklin@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 161467-2020.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).