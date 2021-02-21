Dallas police report two motor vehicle crashes overnight, including one fatality

A motorcyclist died and a street racer drove into a police car in two separate, unrelated crashes early Sunday morning, Dallas police said.

The first, which happened at 1:38 a.m. in the 17700 block of Vail Street, resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Rolland Whitt Jr., 52, was driving a motorcycle headed south in the 17700 block of Vail Street when he lost control of his bike after failing to navigate a curve and hit the curb of the street. He landed in an apartment complex driveway nearby, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead "several hours later" from injuries in the crash, police said. His next of kin has been notified, police said.

The second, unrelated incident, which happened nearly 10 minutes later, involved street racing.

A suspected street racer struck a marked Dallas police vehicle while trying to drive away from a street race early Sunday morning, police said. No police officers were injured and the police vehicle suffered minor damage.

The suspected street racer was treated for minor injuries by Dallas Fire-Rescue at the scene before Dallas police arrested him, police said.

The crash happened Sunday at 1:47 a.m. in the 4600 block of Crosstown Expressway after officers responded to a street racing call. Police arrested 20-year-old Arron Vargas on traffic violations and evading arrest charges.