DALLAS — The Dallas Community Police Oversight Board voted to hire a third-party to investigate the death of Diamond Ross.

Ross died in police custody of a drug overdose in August 2018. The Ross family says police officers did not render appropriate aid at the time.

The board members unanimously voted to approve the hiring of the investigator at Tuesday's meeting.

The first meeting following the release of the video showing the in-custody death escalated into chaos when the board told residents there would not be a public comment portion.

Tempers flared and it started to get physical between residents and police. At one point, Dallas police Chief Renée Hall called in an extraction team.



"For her to ask for multiple multiple times for water, for help, no one thought to help her throughout that entire process — my aunt could still be here today if y'all gave her that chance. But you didn't," Ross' niece Kia'tenai Thomas said.

