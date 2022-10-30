Dallas officers shoot, critically injure suspect who fired at them, police say

Another person was injured during the shooting between officers and the suspect, but details remain limited.

DALLAS — A suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with Dallas officers, police say.

Dallas police say officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue, in the Fair Park area. According to police, there was some sort of argument going on at the scene.

Police say when officers arrived and located the person in question, the suspect pulled out a weapon and "charged at the officers." The suspect also fired at least one shot at the officers, according to police.

According to police, the officers fired back, striking the suspect at least once. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say another person was injured during the shooting, but further details were not immediately released. That person is currently stable at a hospital, police say.

There were no officers injured during the incident.