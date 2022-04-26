Dallas police officer accused of sexual assault while on duty

On Saturday, April 23, a Dallas police officer was accused of sexual assault while on duty.

DALLAS — A North Texas police officer is currently being investigated after being accused of sexual assault while on the job, according to the Dallas Police Department.

An adult female is alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a Dallas Police officer when she requested a courtesy ride home, according to a police source.

The victim reportedly refused EMS after she called 911. The Dallas Fire Department did not transport her, a police source says.

The alleged assault happened in the 1100 block of Cesar Chavez.

The officer has not been arrested. The Dallas Police Department's public integrity unit is investigating.