Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been arrested on a charge of suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police officials announced Friday.
Senior Corporal Geoffrey Pettay was arrested around 4:25 a.m. Friday by the Wylie Police Department, according to a police news release.
More information about the incident and Pettay's arrest was not released.
Pettay has been a Dallas police officer since 2002. He is assigned to the northeast patrol division. Police officials put Pettay on administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation.