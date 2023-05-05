x
Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge

More information about the incident and Pettay's arrest was not released.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been arrested on a charge of suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police officials announced Friday.

Senior Corporal Geoffrey Pettay was arrested around 4:25 a.m. Friday by the Wylie Police Department, according to a police news release.

Pettay has been a Dallas police officer since 2002. He is assigned to the northeast patrol division. Police officials put Pettay on administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation.

