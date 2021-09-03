Dallas police officer fires gun while responding to shooting call; no one struck or injured

No one was struck, and the suspect who ran away was taken into custody.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer fired a gun while responding to a shooting call in east Dallas on Thursday night, but no one was struck or injured, police said.

Officers had responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Rustown Drive, near Oates Drive and Ferguson Road, where several men were reportedly drinking and shooting a gun into the air.

Police contacted the men and one began to run down a nearby alley.

According to a police news release, "there was a verbal confrontation in the alley and the male failed to respond to verbal commands, resulting in one officer discharging a firearm."

Police did not say how many times the officer fired the weapon. No one was struck, and the suspect who ran away was taken into custody.