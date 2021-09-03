Dallas police officer fires gun while responding to shooting call; no one struck or injured

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer fired a gun while responding to a shooting call in east Dallas on Thursday night, but no one was struck or injured, police said.
Officers had responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Rustown Drive, near Oates Drive and Ferguson Road, where several men were reportedly drinking and shooting a gun into the air.
Police contacted the men and one began to run down a nearby alley.
According to a police news release, "there was a verbal confrontation in the alley and the male failed to respond to verbal commands, resulting in one officer discharging a firearm."
Police did not say how many times the officer fired the weapon. No one was struck, and the suspect who ran away was taken into custody.
More information about the shooting wasn't yet available Friday morning.