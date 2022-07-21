Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge in Mesquite, DPD says

The officer is assigned to the Public Integrity Unit and has been placed on administrative leave, DPD said in a Facebook post.

MESQUITE, Texas — A Dallas police officer was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Monday in Mesquite, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas Police Department said in a Facebook post detective Joe Morin, who works for the department's public integrity unit, was arrested by Mesquite police. The public integrity unit investigates crimes committed by officers, firefighters and other city employees.

WFAA reached out to Dallas PD and Mesquite PD for more information.

Mesquite PD told WFAA that Morin was arrested after a traffic stop at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 18 in the area of Main Street and Belt Line Road. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Mesquite police.

Morin is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation, according to the DPD's Facebook post.