Dallas police officer fired, another suspended over separate incidents, officials say

Officer Barron Cooper was fired and officer Aaron Cagle was fired, police officials announced.

DALLAS — One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended for 20 days over separate incidents, the department announced this week.

Officer Barron Cooper was fired for violating several department policies, including: the emergency operations policy, using unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen, using profane language while interacting with a prisoner, failing to complete required reports and getting involved in an on-duty accident without notifying a supervisor.

Police did not say when Cooper's violations happened, but they told the Dallas Morning News that he crashed into a suspect during an unauthorized chase and then cursed at him.

More information about the incidents tied to Cooper's violations was not available Wednesday morning.

Officer Aaron Cagle was suspended 20 days for his arrest on charges of interference with public duties and public intoxication.

Cagle in March 2022 was arrested after an altercation outside of a bar in northwest Dallas, police said. Officers were trying to break up a fight outside of Cowboys Red River when they found Cagle in the middle of the altercation, according to an affidavit.

When one officer yelled, "Dallas police, get back," Cagle "attempted to push past [the officer] while yelling, 'I am police,'" the affidavit said.

Police arrested Cagle and observed him having "unsteady balance, slurred speech and breath smelling of alcohol," according to the affidavit.

Police said Cagle joined the department in 2017 and is assigned to the downtown district. He was placed on administrative leave, pending an Internal Affairs investigation.