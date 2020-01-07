Dallas police to now release all videos of shootings within 72 hours of incident

The video recordings had previously been released on a case-by-case basis.

The Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday that it would release video recordings within 72 hours of incidents where officers shoot people or use force that results in serious injury or death. The recordings had previously been released on a case-by-case basis.

Chief Renee Hall also said Tuesday that the new video footage order will allow any injured persons in a video or the next of kin of any dead persons in a video the chance to review the footage before it is released to the public.

The district attorney, the director of the Office of Community Police Oversight and any involved officers will also have a chance to review the footage before it is made public, police said.

The Dallas Community Police Oversight Board met June 9 for the first time since the pandemic started. It made two motions to request that Dallas Police Oversight Monitor Tonya McClary review the department's use of force policy and its protest policy. Both passed.

Also as a part of the new video order Tuesday, Dallas police will begin posting monthly traffic and citation data, including the race and ethnicity of the people cited, police said.

