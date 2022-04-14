Dallas police need help identifying body found in creek

DALLAS — Police in Dallas need help identifying a body that was found in a creek in early March.
Police said the body of a man was found on March 9, 2022, around 3:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Skillman Street, near the intersection with Abrams Road.
The body is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 to 175 pounds and having reddish-brown hair.
Along with a sketch of the man's face, police also released a sketch of a tattoo that the man has on his left inner forearm.
According to police, the man was also wearing a blue lapis-style necklace and a yellow and black tiger eye ring on his left hand.
Anyone who may know the man's identity is asked to call homicide detectives at 214-681-1786.