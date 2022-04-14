Dallas police need help identifying body found in creek

The body was found in a creek on March 9, 2022, around 3:30 p.m. near Skillman Street and Abrams Road, police say.

DALLAS — Police in Dallas need help identifying a body that was found in a creek in early March.

Police said the body of a man was found on March 9, 2022, around 3:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Skillman Street, near the intersection with Abrams Road.

The body is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 to 175 pounds and having reddish-brown hair.

Along with a sketch of the man's face, police also released a sketch of a tattoo that the man has on his left inner forearm.

According to police, the man was also wearing a blue lapis-style necklace and a yellow and black tiger eye ring on his left hand.