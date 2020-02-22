The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old man Saturday.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Ramon Preciado-Torres was last seen walking on foot in the 3000 block of June Drive.

Preciado is described as a white male, standing at 5’8”, and weighing 150 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Preciado was last seen wearing a tan/green coat, blue pants and a brown beanie.

Dallas police say if you know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or 214-671-4268.

